The European Parliament has voted to introduce the same charger port on all phones, tablets and cameras by 2024.

The vote means that USB-C connectors will be the EU standard, and are currently used by android devices.

This move poses a challenge to Apple, forcing them to change the charging port on most of their devices.

Most Popular

According to The Guardian, Apple could view this as a positive as analysts believe that this could encourage shoppers to buy the latest gadgets released by Apple, as opposed to ones that do not have a USB-C charging port.

Analysts continued to say that the deal may have an impact on Samsung, Huawei and other brands as the deal covers e-readers, earbuds and some other technology.

Speaking to The Guardian, Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight said “This is a huge victory for common sense. Although Apple has a huge installed base of lightning cable-powered devices, the ubiquity of USB-C across all consumer electronics products means that harmonising on USB-C makes perfect sense.”

Despite being an EU vote, Wood also said he expects the USB-C port in the UK and other parts of the world too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Irrespective of whether the UK government mandates the move to USB-C or not, UK consumers will get the technology by default. It will make no sense for consumer electronics to offer devices with anything else.”