Epic Games have launched their big Summer Sale with discounts of up to 75% on some of their biggest games. The sale will run until August 3, making it the perfect time to grab some discounts on games you might have been considering for a while.

For the duration of the sale, Epic Games will also be offering players the chance to earn a little bit back on their PC games in the form of a monetary reward, which can be banked into your account for future purchases. Epic Games has also doubled the usual 5% back from a game purchase, giving players 10% back on sales storewide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sale offers gamers the chance to pick up some older games including Alan Wake Remastered, Far Cry 6 and Red Dead Redemption 2, as well as some new games including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Here’s some of the highlights from the Epic Games Summer Sale .

Most Popular

What games are on sale in the Epic Games Summer Sale