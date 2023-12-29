Police have released a video of an e-scooter caught riding at 3am on a motorway hard shoulder - while over the drink-drive limit.

The footage was post on X, formerly Twitter, by Avon and Somerset police, who said it was a privately owned scooter and that the rider was 'twice the drink-drive limit'. They also added that it was 'rubbish weather' and that: 'You couldn't write it!'