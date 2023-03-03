The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) has issued a warning to drivers as some of their services will not be available this weekend. Any drivers who need to pay a fine, tax their vehicle or update an address on their logbook may not be able to do so at certain times as the DVLA website undergoes essential maintenance.

The DVLA put out a tweet to remind motorists of the inconvenience. The tweet read: “Essential maintenance is taking place on Sunday 5 March that will affect some of our online vehicle services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DVLA has issued a list of services that will be affected and when they will not be available. The warning comes after the DVLA reminded drivers who passed their test before 2014 to renew their licence to avoid facing a £1,000 fine.

Most Popular

DVLA - online services not available this weekend

The following services will be unavailable on Sunday, March 5 between 7 am and 1.20pm:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell DVLA you’ve sold, transferred or bought a vehicle

Private (personalised) number plates: Assign a private number to a vehicle

Private (personalised) number plates: Take a private number off a vehicle

Get a vehicle log book (V5C)

Change your address on your vehicle log book (V5C)

Drivers are being warned by the DVLA to renew their driving licence

These services will be unavailable from the times shown below: