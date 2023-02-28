Drivers in the UK have been issued with an identity theft warning by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to help motorists avoid being targeted by scams. The DVLA put out a warning on Twitter to remind drivers not to post pictures of their V5C logbook on social media or selling sites.

The tweet read: “Stay safe online – don’t share photos of your V5C log book on social media or selling sites, as scammers can use them for identity theft.”

A few days prior the DVLA also reminded drivers only to use the government website for DVLA services ‘or scammers may steal your personal details to commit fraud’.

Both warnings sent out via tweets included a link to the government website which included advice on how to avoid being targeted. The website says: “Do not give out private information (such as bank details or passwords), reply to text messages, download attachments or click on any links in emails if you’re not sure they’re genuine.

“Avoid misleading government websites, emails and phone numbers. Some websites, emails or phone numbers look like they’re part of an official government service when they’re not, or claim to help more than they actually do. Some make you pay for things that would be free or cheaper if you use the official government service.

“ Search on GOV.UK to find official government services and phone numbers, for example, if you want to apply to the DVLA for a driving licence.”

