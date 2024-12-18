Driving home for Christmas – five tips to help Borders motorists prepare their cars for winter

As temperatures plummet and the winter weather sets in, a car retailer in Borders is offering its top tips to help local drivers prepare their cars for journeys during the festive season.

John Cleland, Retailer Principal at Clelands of the Borders, on Melrose Road, said: “Ice, snow and freezing conditions can be a daunting prospect for drivers, especially with so much travelling around Christmas time. But with awareness of these dangers and a little preparation, there’s no reason to be nervous.

“From ensuring your car’s tyres are ready to handle slippery roads to checking critical systems such as the battery and heating, winterising your car not only helps prevent breakdowns but also ensures that you’re prepared for whatever the season throws your way.

“Here are our practical steps to get your car winter-ready and ensure your journeys are safe this Christmas and New Year.”

1. Tread carefully

“Your tyres are your connection to the road, so it’s essential that they are in good condition and correctly inflated. The legal minimum level of tread is 1.6mm. However, during autumn and winter it’s advisable to have tread of at least 3mm to help with driving on slippery surfaces. A simple trick to test the tread depth is to use a 20p coin. When you insert the coin into one of the grooves on the tyre, the rim of the coin should sit in the tyre so it’s no longer visible. If this isn’t the case, it’s time to buy some new tyres.”

2. Take it up a gear

“It may seem unusual that driving in a higher gear would be safer, but it will in fact help you to keep control of your car when driving in winter road conditions. If the roads are icy and you’re struggling to get started, try pulling away in second gear rather than first. This should make it easier to get you going, as pulling away in first gear can be tricky on slippery surfaces.”

3. Test those brakes

“With ice and rain making surfaces slippery, having fully functioning brakes is vital. Listen for any squeaking or grinding sounds when braking, and if you notice any issues such as decreased responsiveness or a spongy brake pedal, have them inspected. Ensuring your brakes are in top condition will give you peace of mind as you navigate winter’s more challenging driving conditions.”

4. Be ready for anything

“Winter driving isn’t just about what you do before you get on the road – it’s also about being prepared for anything during your journey. During the colder months, it’s wise to keep an emergency kit in your car, including warm layers of clothing, water and snacks, a torch, a shovel, de-icer and a scraper, a warning triangle, a first-aid kit and a fully charged mobile phone.”

5. Get a free vehicle repair

“Freezing temperatures increase the likelihood of windscreen chips turning into dangerous cracks. Here at Clelands of the Borders, we offer a free windscreen and tyre damage repair service for any Volvo driver – regardless of their car’s age. To take advantage of the service, Borders drivers can book their car in to have a qualified Volvo technician check the damage. In many instances, the problem can be repaired on the spot – providing a fast and convenient service that is free of charge.”

For further information about Clelands of the Borders, or to book a free tyre or windscreen repair, visit volvocarsgalashiels.co.uk or call 01896 757575.