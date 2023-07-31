News you can trust since 1855
Disney has unveiled a one-of-a-kind sculpture to celebrate its 100th anniversary

By Richard Jenkins
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:24 BST- 1 min read
‘The Structural Sorcerer’ is based on original artwork for Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary

‘The Structural Sorcerer’ is based on original artwork for Mickey Mouse's 90th anniversary, created by the legendary designer Virgil Abloh for CHAOS magazine before he died in 2021.

It was designed by Virgil Abloh Securities’ design firm, Alaska Alaska, at the Royal College of Art in Battersea, London. It marks the launch of Create 100, a global celebration of creativity, marking a century of storytelling.

Additional artworks, items and experiences, together with the stories behind them, will be revealed over the summer, all planned to be auctioned to benefit the Make-A-Wish foundation.

The Create 100 contributions feature everything from musical elements to comic books to recreations of iconic movie props and more.

    They come from talent including Beyoncé, French fashion designer Christian Louboutin, global creative director for Swarovski Giovanna Engelbert, Chinese virtuoso pianist Lang Lang, fashion pioneer Tommy Hilfiger and celebrated Brazilian artist Vik Muniz.

    Tasia Filippatos from the entertainment giant said: “Disney’s timeless stories and characters have made an indelible mark on pop culture around the globe, transcending borders, industries and generations.

    “We couldn’t think of a better way to honour 100 years of Disney storytelling than by collaborating with this outstanding collective of visionaries in support of Make-A-Wish.”

