No cure for mum-of-three who has secondary breast cancer as her husband appeals for help to take her on one last family holiday

Jamie Payne wants to make precious memories with wife Joanne, who has incurable cancer.

A dad from Nuneaton has launched a fundraiser to take his terminally ill wife on one last holiday. Jamie Payne wants to make precious memories with wife Joanne, who has incurable cancer.

She had her final treatment for breast cancer and was looking forward to Christmas with her family. Joanne, 52, had a seizure two weeks ago and doctors revealed the cancer has now spread to her brain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie, 49, who now lives in Coventry, said: “My wife finished her treatment for breast cancer less than three months ago. One night, after a week of severe lethargy, she displayed signs of a stroke. I took her to the hospital where she had a CT scan and we were told it wasn't a stroke. The cancer was back and she has three tumours on her ɓrain.”

Most Popular

The couple, who are grandparents with three daughters, were dealt the devastating blow that Joanne has one year left to live.

Jamie said: “She is only going to be able to live normally for a short time before it takes effect and stops her mobility and coordination. I want to take her on a last holiday with all three of our daughters, their partners and our two grandkids.”Jamie and Joanne met 19 years ago and have been inseparable ever since.

"We won't share a 20th,” Jamie, a well-known Midlands club DJ added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie is now organising two club nights with some big names in the business to make sure his family can make treasured memories while they still can.

Joanne, who grew up in Wyken, said: “I want to say a big thank you to all the well wishes and support we’ve received. I'm starting intensive whole head radiotherapy this week, to help control my symptoms, not to cure, I think we've gone past that point.

"Don't be sad, just be nice to each other.”

To give to Jamie’s fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DJU4Ea?utm_term=D8gMM7xkQ