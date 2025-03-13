Crufts 2025: Best pictures and moments from the world's greatest dog show

With over 24,000 dogs in attendance across dog sports such as Flyball, Agility plus competing for the iconic Best in Show title, here are the best images from the top stories of 2025's incredible edition

With the curtain now closed on another year at Crufts, the world's greatest dog show saw a whole host of new winners and memorable moments.

With over 24,000 dogs in attendance across dog sports such as Flyball, Agility plus competing for the iconic Best in Show title, here are the best images from the top stories of 2025's incredible edition.

Roadrunners Beep Beep clinch coveted Flyball crown

The dog sport of Flyball is ultimately a relay race for dogs, where two teams of four compete head-to-head in a race that takes approximately only 16 seconds to complete.

And in this year's event is was Roadrunners Beep Beep who grabbed the glory, beating Cambridgeshire in the final on Sunday night in Birmingham.

A whippet from Venice crowned Best in Show

Miuccia, 4, took home the top award at the world renowned dog show in Birmingham on Sunday after clinching the win in the Hound category earlier in the week.

It marked the first time an Italian dog had ever won best in show at Crufts, and the fourth time for a whippet, and handler Giovanni Liguori was overwhelmed with the honour.

Six-year-old Freddie wins Best Veteran in Fox Terrier (Smooth)

A six-year-old boy has become one of the youngest ever Crufts competitors after making his class-winning debut at the world renowned dog show.

Freddie Osborne, from Bobbington in Staffordshire, took to the ring alongside his Smooth Fox Terrier Penny at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham with the pair winning their first class veteran category.

Leaping onto the podium

Naarah Cuddy and Lemon (AG CH Lilhaze Dark Pleasure) took all the Large final Agility titles at Crufts 2025.

Cuddy also clinched the intermediate titles with her other border collie Banana.

Dancing with the dogs

Lucy Heath and her red and white border collie Foxy stunned the crowd with their Heelwork to Music success.

Add a red rose and a slow melody and the two were dancing across the famous green carpet.

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts was held from 6-9 March 2025 at the NEC Birmingham, with all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4. For further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk