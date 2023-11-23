Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A leading councillor was caught on camera cleaning her windows - during a live streamed council meeting.

Glynis Campbell Sinclair was at home while taking part in a meeting of Highland Council's Inverness Area Committee. The video shows Inverness provost Glynis waving a cloth in front of her computer before disappearing from the camera to get a bowl of water.

The councillor can then be seen walking across her living room to her windows - which she starts washing. The provost was engaged throughout the majority of the meeting - her home chores only took place two hours and 37 minutes into the call.

The video can be seen on the Highland Council’s recorded meetings page. She told BBC Scotland News: "Most days I don't have a nanosecond to myself. I had played a full part in the debate and it was almost finished when I did some multi-tasking."