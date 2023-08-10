Starbucks has added a brand new Clotted Cream Fudge iced drink to its menu which will only be available in the UK. From today (August 10) Starbucks fans will be able to get their hands on the Clotted Cream Fudge Cold Brew.

The new Clotted Cream Fudge Cold Brew is the first ever drink to launch exclusively in the UK and is being released to celebrate 25 years since Starbucks first opened here. The drink is made by slow steeping coffee grounds in cool water for 20 hours.

The cold brew coffee is then combined with vanilla flavour syrup and poured over ice, before being topped with a sweet cream foam infused with clotted cream fudge flavouring and finished with clotted cream fudge topping.

Alex Rayner, General Manager at Starbucks UK, said: “As Starbucks celebrates 25 years of coffee contributions in the UK, from establishing Pumpkin Spice as an autumn icon, to being the first major coffeehouse to introduce Cold Brew to the UK high street in 2015, we are so excited to continue our coffee craft legacy by welcoming a new, permanent addition to our menus, exclusively available to the UK high street for the first time.

“Clotted Cream Fudge Cold Brew is a little bit special - developed with quintessentially British flavours in mind, it’s an homage to the people we have been proud to connect with over the years - and we can’t wait for you to try it as we look forward to the next 25 years together.”