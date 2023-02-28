Cineworld: 129 cinemas at risk as chain struggles to find buyer - full list
More than 100 Cineworld cinemas are at risk of closure as the chain issues an update on its search for a buyer
Cineworld commenced Chapter 11 proceedings in the US last Autumn and has now issued an update as they look to find a buyer for the business. The cinema chain announced it has a number of potential buyers, but none are willing to pay for the whole business, which is currently £5billion in debt.
Should they fail to find a buyer, it could put a total of 129 cinemas across the UK and Ireland at risk of closure. Cineworld also employs around 28,000 workers globally.
The brand has said it hopes to recover from bankruptcy protection before the middle of 2023 and is still fully operational. However, its future remains uncertain while proposals are reviewed.
The company said: "The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business.
"The company is reviewing such proposals in conjunction with its advisers and key stakeholders and, whilst no decision has been made as to whether to pursue a sale transaction, and the terms of any such transaction remain uncertain, based on the proposals received to date, it is not expected that any sale transaction will provide any recovery for the holders of the company’s equity interests."
“As announced on 7 September 2022, during the restructuring process, Cineworld continues to operate its global business and cinemas as usual without interruption. Cineworld and its brands around the world - including Regal, Cinema City, Picture House and Planet - are continuing to welcome customers to cinemas as usual. The Group continues to honour the terms of all existing customer membership programmes, including Regal Unlimited and Regal Crown Club in the United States and Cineworld Unlimited in the UK.”
Full list of 129 Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure
Cineworld operates 103 cinemas under the Cineworld brand across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and a further 26 under Picturehouse brand.
Cineworld cinemas at risk of closure
- Aberdeen - Queens Links
- Aberdeen - Union Square
- Aldershot
- Ashford
- Ashton-under-Lyne
- Barnsley
- Basildon
- Bedford
- Belfast
- Birmingham - Broad Street
- Birmingham - NEC
- Boldon Tyne and Wear
- Bolton
- Bracknell
- Bradford
- Braintree
- Brighton
- Bristol
- Broughton
- Burton upon Trent
- Bury St Edmunds
- Cardiff
- Castleford
- Cheltenham
- Chesterfield
- Chichester
- Crawley
- Dalton Park
- Didcot
- Didsbury
- Dover
- Dundee
- Eastbourne at The Beacon
- Edinburgh
- Ely
- Falkirk
- Glasgow - Parkhead
- Glasgow - Renfrew Street
- Glasgow - Silverburn
- Gloucester Quays
- Harlow - Harvey Centre
- Harlow - Queensgate
- Haverhill
- Hemel Hempstead
- High Wycombe
- Hinckley
- Hull
- Huntingdon
- Ipswich
- Leeds - White Rose
- Leigh
- Llandudno
- London - Bexleyheath
- London - Enfield
- London - Feltham
- London - Hounslow
- London - Ilford
- London - Leicester Square
- London - South Ruislip
- London - The O2 Greenwich
- London - Wandsworth
- London - Wembley
- London - West India Quay
- London - Wood Green
- Loughborough
- Luton
- Middlesbrough
- Milton Keynes
- Newcastle upon Tyne
- Newport - Friars Walk
- Newport - Isle of Wight
- Newport - Spytty Park
- Northampton
- Nottingham
- Plymouth
- Poole
- Rochester
- Rugby
- Runcorn
- Rushden Lakes
- Sheffield
- Shrewsbury
- Solihull
- Speke
- Stevenage
- St Helens
- St Neots
- Stoke-on-Trent
- Swindon - Regent Circus
- Swindon - Shaw Ridge
- Telford
- Wakefield
- Warrington
- Watford
- Weston-super-Mare
- Weymouth
- Whiteley
- Witney
- Wolverhampton
- Yate
- Yeovil
- York
- Dublin
Cineworld Picturehouse venues at risk of closure
- Ashford
- Bath - Little Theatre Cinema
- Brighton - Duke of York’s
- Brighton - Duke’s at Komedia
- Cambridge - Arts
- Edinburgh - Cameo
- Exeter
- Henley-on-Thames - Regal
- Liverpool - Fact
- London - Bromley
- London - Clapham
- London - Crouch End
- London - East Dulwich
- London - Finsbury Park
- London - Fulham Road
- London - Greenwich
- London - Hackey
- London - Picturehouse Central
- London - Ritzy
- London - Stratford
- London - The Gate
- London - West Norwood
- Norwich - Cinema City
- Oxford - Phoenix
- Southampton - Harbour Lights
- York - City Screen