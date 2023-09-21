Chris Kaba: police officer charged with murder of man shot in south London after being pursued by unmarked car
Chris Kaba, 24, died from his injuries after being shot in Streatham Hill, south London
A police officer has been charged with the murder of 24-year-old Chris Kaba after he was fatally shot in south London last year.
The young rapper, who was a member of the MOBO-award winning drill group 67, was shot through the windscreen of the Audi he was driving on 6 September 2022 at around 9.50pm. He died around two hours after being transported to hospital for his injuries.
Rosemary Ainslie from the CPS said: “Following a thorough review of the evidence provided by the IOPC (Independent Office for Police Conduct), the CPS has authorised a charge of murder against a Metropolitan Police officer following the death of Chris Kaba. Mr Kaba died on 6 September 2022 after he was struck by a single bullet in Streatham Hill, south London.
“The CPS reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the officer are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
The police officer in question is due to appear atWestminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (21 September) in relation to the murder charge. The officer will also appear at the Old Bailey later the same day to deal with bail conditions.