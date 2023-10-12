Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The newly crowned, ‘Britain’s wonkiest pub’ is now on the market for £178,000 - just months after the Crooked House fire. The Tilted Barrel, located in Tipton, West Midlands, is just five miles from where the Crooked House once stood.

The slanted Grade II listed Tilted Barrel is also wonky due to mining subsidence in the 1800s. New landlady Haych Mann took control of the pub in February this year, and spent time refurbishing it inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The once popular pub, which is around 20 years old, is now being sold at auction with a guide price of between £170,000 and £178,000. It’s due to go under the hammer later this month on October 25.

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The agents description reads: “An opportunity to purchase a famous Black Country Public House, known as The Tilted Barrel comprising of a Grade II Listed two storey detached premises of brick construction surmounted by a pitched slate clad roof, prominently situated at the junction of High Street and Parkes Lane.

Most Popular

“The property was constructed circa mid 1800s and was affected by mining subsidence at an early stage, resulting in the pub’s recognisable crooked appearance and it is well documented in the media that since the recent demise of The Crooked House pub at Himley, the Tilted Barrel is regarded as the most crooked public house in the UK.”

A Black Country boozer called The Tilted Barrel where pool balls 'roll uphill' is now Britain's wonkiest pub following the loss of the Crooked House.