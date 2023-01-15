Blue Monday has become known as the most depressing day of the year. The bad weather, lack of money left over from the festive period and other factors are said to combine to make it a tough day.

Yet emotional support charity Samaritans dispel the day as a myth, instead stating that everyone has bad days throughout the year. This is why they are working to change things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the supposed ‘Blue Monday’ this year, which falls on Monday, January 16, Samaritans are calling on people to take part in the alternatively named - ‘Brew Monday’. The event is a reminder for people to reach out and meet up with others for tea or coffee.

The charity encourages people to reach out for a brew with someone who may be in need of a chat at any time of the year. Samaritans believe “If you’re sharing a cuppa and listening, you’re doing it right.”

Most Popular

Here is all you need to know about Brew Monday, including how you can take part in your own event and even raise some money for the charity at the same time.

How to organise a Brew Monday event

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity says you can host your own Brew Monday event, virtually or in person, however you want. You could organise a tea party and raise money for Samaritans, host an online Brew Monday at work, or even do something as simple as picking up the phone and checking in with someone you care about.

They also remind people that if you do use your get-together to raise money for Samaritans , you’ll help give people having a tough time somewhere to turn when they need to talk. Just £5 can help them answer a call for help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will you be meeting for a cuppa tomorrow?

Virtual Brew Monday event

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are unable to meet those closest to you in person, Samaritans have provided tips on how you can enjoy a virtual meet.

Here are a few ways you can connect virtually:

Advertisement Hide Ad