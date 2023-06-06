New details have emerged of how Bournemouth beach tragedy victims are believed to have died. Seventeen- year-old Joe Abbess and 12-year-old Sunnah Khan tragically lost their lives after getting into difficulty on Wednesday, May 31.

Reports have now suggested the pair could have been playing on a sandbar before being tipped off by the wash of a passenger ferry. Sources revealed to a national newspaper that they made their way to the bank but were caught by a rip current.

One person is quoted as saying they were on a sandbar to the east of the pier when the wash from a vessel “created a riptide which deluged everyone on the sandbar and effectively forced them further out to sea”.

This comes after tributes were paid to Sunnah and Joe. One of Sunnah’s friends told the publication: "She was an absolute force of nature, liked by all and loved by so many.

“She will be sorely missed by her parents, siblings and friends. There are no words to describe the hole she has left in all of our hearts but we will remember her every day for the rest of our lives."

Another friend said: "She will be missed by everyone, she was very popular and her death will leave a hole that will be impossible to fill. She had so much more to look forward to. She was an angel."

Joe’s family said: “He was a wonderful son and brother who is sadly missed. His family and friends will always love him and we are incredibly proud of the fabulous young man he was. He was kind and generous, loving and caring, hardworking and funny.

“Joe was a talented trainee chef, with a bright future ahead of him. We were privileged to have him in our lives for 17 years and we are so sorry he will never fulfil his dreams and ambitions.

“He was enjoying a day at the beach on Wednesday and we would like to thank his friends and all of the emergency services who helped him, when this tragedy unfolded.”

Joe Abbess, 17, and Sunnah Khan, 12, died after getting into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth beach (Photo: Dorset Police / Stephanie Williams / Twitter)