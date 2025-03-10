Borders Funeral Director shares what new regulation means for Scottish funeral sector

Until very recently, anyone in the UK could trade as a funeral director with the basic facilities of transport and storage. That changed in Scotland on 1 March 2025, when the funeral sector in Scotland became fully regulated, requiring anyone trading as a funeral director to meet minimum standards of professional training, funeral facilities, and quality of care.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So, what does this regulation mean for families in 2025? Leslie Stewart, Funeral Director and Regional Manager of William Purves Funeral Directors in the Borders shares all you need to know.

Most Popular

For funeral professionals like those working at William Purves, who dedicate themselves to upholding the highest standards of funeral care, these regulations have been warmly received.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, while our customers will likely see little to no difference – due to William Purves already meeting, if not exceeding the regulations – we hope the new Code of Practice will raise the bar across the funeral sector, filtering out those who do not adhere to correct procedures or maintain the standards required for high-quality funeral operations.

Leslie Stewart, Funeral Director and Regional Manager of William Purves in the Scottish Borders.

The Funeral Director Code of Practice sets out minimum standards of care which will be inspected and legally enforced

Engagement of a funeral director and transfer of the person who’s died

Clear standards are expected of the facilities and the service being offered by the funeral director.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Code requires complete transparency on the first steps of gathering information about the person who’s died, obtaining appropriate permissions to move them, and transparency about where they will be cared for.

Quality of Care

Minimum standards are now in place relating to the quality of facilities and equipment being offered as well as the care expected of the person who has died and their loved ones.

The Code requires mandatory record keeping so that all options offered, and decisions made, can be effectively managed and evidenced.

Planning a funeral service

Minimum standards now apply to the basic knowledge each staff member should have about funeral planning, to ensure families are supported by experienced funeral teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emphasis on recording decisions made, and being transparent about costs, is a key theme of the Code. Estimates for all funeral elements, including updates to these throughout the process, are now a requirement.

Delivery of a funeral

Every bereaved family deserves to know that they can implicitly trust the funeral director they instruct to care for them and the deceased. These standards begin from the first moment of need to the funeral itself.

The Code sets out a summary of expectations including the storage, record keeping and handling of ashes.

Complaints procedure

Further reassurance for families who need to raise complaints is achieved through the proposed complaints policy, offering a pathway to effective and swift resolution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The introduction of these regulations seeks to prevent the recurrence of malpractice, misconduct, and even criminality that has made headlines in recent months. And, while the Code of Practice currently applies only to Scotland, we anticipate England will soon follow suit to create a consistent, nationwide standard.

As funeral directors, we are entrusted with people at their most vulnerable moments It is our duty to serve grieving families and the deceased with the utmost respect, dignity, and compassion.

This legislation will help to ensure that every family receives the highest level of care in one of life’s most challenging times.