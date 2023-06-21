The DJ has confirmed she has already presented her final show for BBC Radio 1, which was in May. The presenter has publicly spoken about her bowel cancer diagnosis and treatment in previous years and last June confirmed she was cancer free.

Adele first joined the BBC in 2012 as a presenter on BBC Radio 1Xtra before joining Radio 1 in 2015 as the station’s Early Breakfast show host. The presenter revealed she was undergoing treatment for bowel cancer in October 2021. Adele, 44, has regularly used her social media to talk about her treatment and her stoma - which she has named Audrey.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything. She always put others first, whether it’s key workers during the pandemic on her show or other people’s health during her own diagnosis of cancer.

"Adele ended her run of shows at Radio 1 while continuing to do all of this. She continually goes above and beyond for others and I want to say a huge thank you to her for everything she has done over the last eight years for the station."

