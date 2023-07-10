The BBC presenter accused of paying a teenager for sex images over a three-year period allegedly made two panicked calls to the youth, demanding their mum stop the investigation against him.

According to the third allegation published by the Sun on the presenter on Sunday night (July 9), the star, who was suspended by the BBC the same day pending investigations, allegedly called last week and said, "What have you done?"

The unnamed presenter is also alleged to have asked the youngster to ring their mum to get her to “stop the investigation.”

On Friday night (July 8), The Sun revealed a ‘household name’ BBC host was reportedly being investigated and has been ‘taken off air’ after allegedly paying more than £35,000 to a teenager in return for sexually explicit images.

According to the initial report , the payments began when the teen was 17 years old. The teen’s mother said her child had used the cash to fund a drug addiction. She told the newspaper: “When I see him on telly, I feel sick. I blame this BBC man for destroying my child’s life.

“Taking my child’s innocence and handing over the money for crack cocaine that could kill my child.” The family also reportedly complained to the BBC about his behaviour on May 19 and begged them to make the man “stop sending the cash”.

She also told the newspaper how her child, now 20, had shown her an online bank statement that had “numerous deposits” from the TV star. On Saturday night (July 8), the newspaper published another report pertaining to the host in question, claiming he had ‘stripped to his underwear ’ in a video call with the teenager.

It has been reported the family initially complained to the BBC on May 19. However, they became ‘frustrated’ that the star remained on air and approached the newspaper, but said they wanted no payment for the story.

A male BBC presenter has been suspended following allegations that he paid a teenager more than £35,000 over a period of three years in exchange for explicit pictures. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The corporation admitted it first learned of a complaint in May, but last week was told of new allegations “of a different nature”. The BBC is meeting the Metropolitan Police later to discuss the matter.

The accusations against the host have rocked the public broadcasting service, with politicians coming together to condemn the behaviour and call for a transparent investigation.

