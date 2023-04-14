A body has been found in the search for a missing grandmother who vanished while walking her dog. Ausra Plungiene had been missing since Tuesday when a Met Office weather warning for wind was in place.

The 56-year-old from Prestatyn, Wales had headed out on a dog walk with her pup Ayora, but family and friends were left worried after she had not returned home after 12 hours. A sprawling police search operation was then launched.

Local search and rescue teams had been on high alert as experts at the Met Office had issued a yellow weather warning for strong wind in parts of North Wales on the day Ausra vanished.

Search teams then discovered a woman’s body near Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range on Thursday afternoon, while Asura’s dog, Ayroa, was found safe and well.

Asura Plungiene’s family have been notified about the discovery, while formal identification is yet to take place.

In an official statement, a North Wales Police spokesperson said: “Police and colleagues from Mountain Rescue searching for missing Ausra Plungiene, from Prestatyn have sadly found the body of a woman. Mountain Rescue Team members made the discovery near to Yr Aryg in the Carneddau mountain range earlier this afternoon.”

Superintendent Owain Llewelyn added: “Our thoughts are with Ausra’s family at this most difficult time. I can confirm that a dog was found alive at the location. I would like to offer my thanks to all involved in the search for Ausra, in what have been extremely difficult weather conditions.

“Finally, I would appeal for Ausra’s family to be afforded some privacy during the coming days.”

Ausra Plungiene has been missing since going out on a dog walk in Snowdonia on Tuesday - Credit: Adobe