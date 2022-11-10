Train workers union Aslef has announced a new strike date in their ongoing pay dispute. The strike will be the latest in what has been a busy year of industrial action on the UK’s railways.

On Saturday November 26 Aslef members at Avanti, Chiltern, CrossCountry, EMR, GWR, Greater Anglia, LNER, London Overground, Northern Trains, Southeastern, TransPennine Express and West Midlands will walk out.

The union has said that they have come to the table with train bosses but so far, no offer has been made.

General secretary Mick Whelan said: "We regret that passengers will be inconvenienced for another day. We don’t want to be taking this action. Withdrawing our labour is always a last resort for a trade union.

"We have come to the table, as we always will, in good faith but while the industry continues to make no offer - due to the dodgy deal they signed with the Department for Transport - we have no choice but to take strike action again.

"They want drivers to take a real terms pay cut. With inflation now well into double figures, train drivers who kept Britain moving through the pandemic are now being expected to work just as hard this year as last year but for less. Most of these drivers have not had an increase in salary since 2019.