Asda to make numerous petrol forecourts cashless - the full list of locations
The petrol forecourts will be fully cashless by summer, but this will not affect their supermarkets.
Supermarket front-runner Asda has announced that they will be converting more of their petrol forecourts to a cashless system.
Asda have 300 petrol forecourts attached to their superstores, with half of these sites unmanned, using a card-only payment system.
A further 82 petrol forecourts will go cash-free, with the workers at the sites being redeployed to other locations.
The change could be being made to reflect the modern way of payment, with most people opting to pay by card, using contactless most of the time.
However, there have been calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to replicate new legislation in Ireland, where businesses will have to accept cash as a form of payment.
Asda’s work to convert their petrol forecourts to a cashless system will be completed by the summer.
This change will not affect Asda supermarkets, where cash will still be an available payment option.
A spokesperson for Asda said: “We can reassure customers that all Asda stores will continue to accept both cash and card payments as normal. The majority of customers who use our drive-thru Superstore fuel stations use pay at the pump and over 90% of all payments are made on a card or contactless device. More than half of our drive-thru sites are already unmanned and we are moving the remaining colleagues who work in the kiosk into the adjacent store so they can better serve customers.”
Here are the full list of locations that will be converted to a cashless system:
Queslett, B43 7HA
Oldbury, B69 4PU
Minworth, B76 1XL
Shirley, B90 3GG
Colne, BB8 8LU
Bradford, BD4 7SR
Bolton, BL1 8QG
Horwich, BL6 6JA
Queensferry, CH5 1TP
Colchester, CO4 5TU
Canterbury, CT1 1DG
Greenhithe, DA9 9BT
Darlington, DL1 3RB
Great Bridge, DY4 7HW
Dudley, DY5 1QL
Fleetwood, FY7 6NU
Govan, G51 3HR
Cumbernauld, G67 1JW
Gloucester, GL1 1DS
Kingswood, HU7 3DA
Ipswich, IP1 5PD
Kilmarnock, KA1 3XF
Kirkcaldy, KY1 3NU
Bootle Strand, L20 4BB
Hunts Cross, L24 9WA
Lincoln, LN6 8JY
Eastlands, M11 4BD
Hulme, M15 5AS
Radcliffe, M26 3DA
Byker, NE6 2YJ
Nottingham, NG2 7JA
Norwich, NR6 5DT
Chadderton, OL9 OJE
Newport IOW, PO302QH
Havant, PO9 3QW
Clayton Green, PR6 7JY
Barnsley, S71 1LN
Swansea, SA6 8PS
Charlton, SE7 7ST
Slough, SL1 9LA
Swindon, SN5 7DL
Sunderland, SR2 9TT
Donnington Wood, TF2 7RX
Golborne, WA3 3SP
Birchwood, WA3 6PG
Westbrook, WA5 8UG
Runcorn, WA7 2PY
Leigh, WN7 5RZ
Skelmersdale, WN8 6NL
Bridge of Dee, AB10 7QA
Portlethen, AB12 4XP
Middleton Park, AB22 8WQ
Bristol Whitchurch, BS14 0ST
Patchway, BS34 5TL
Newtonards, BT23 4EU
Cardiff Bay, CF11 0JL
Pentwyn, CF23 8NL
Aberdare, CF44 0AH
Merthyr Tydfil, CF48 2YF
Caerphilly, CF83 3SX
Derby, DE21 7UY
Bideford, EX39 3QU
Woking Sheerwater, GU21 5SE
High Wycombe, HP12 4NU
Elgin, IV30 6YQ
Wrexham, LL13 8HL
Morley, LS27 OBP
Ashington, NE63 9XG
Mansfield, NG19 0HA
Grantham, NG31 6NZ
Kettering, NN16 9HU
Corby, NN17 5DT
Gt Yarmouth, NR30 1SF
Rochdale, OL12 6XT
Fareham, PO14 1TT
Swindon, SN25 4BG
Eastleigh, SO53 3YJ
Falmouth, TR10 9LY
Hartlepool, TS24 0XR
Watford, WD24 7RT
Cannock, WS11 1LH
York, YO32 9LF