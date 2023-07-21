Antstream Arcade has launched for Xbox players, giving gamers access to a huge catalogue of over 1400 retro games. Players will be able to play games ranging from arcade machines such as Commodore and Spectrum to Sega Mega Drive and SNES and even the first generation of PlayStation.

A year’s access to Antstream Arcade is available on the Xbox for Xbox store for £29.99, with the Lifetime Pass Edition costing £79.99. New games will be added each week for players on both the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, which will grow on the 1470 games currently live.

There are games available from across 18 retro platforms, with Antstream holding an additional 1000 game licences which are waiting to be added into the catalogue. Fans of retro games are also able to make game requests and suggestions in the Antsream’s Discord Channel .

The platform already has some iconic retro games including Space Invaders and Worms, which will bring a hit of nostalgia to players. A full list of all the games currently on Antstream Arcade can be found on their website which is sure to give anyone a trip down memory lane.

Starting in July, Antstream will host Antstream Connect , which will announce new games, features and news. Rouse, also known as Retro Gamer Boy on YouTube said: “Not every game on Antstream is for everyone. However, everyone will find plenty of great games. Even as a retro fan myself, I discovered fantastic games on Antstream, such as Dangun Feveron. Normally I’m not a fan of Shmups, but this one is brilliant!”

To celebrate the Xbox launch, Antstream will be hosting two tournaments, which will both start on Friday, July 21 and end at midnight on Monday, July 24. Challenges will include a 1 minute challenge on Yoshihisa Kishimoto’s 1987 Arcade beat ‘em up, Double Dragon, where players must deal as much damage to the evil biker gang as possible.

