Aldi is urging Wilko staff to apply for jobs at the supermarket with over 6,000 currently available across the UK. The discount chain is currently on a recruitment drive for its new stores as part of an on-going expansion.

Aldi hopes to offer these long-term retail roles to those who have lost their jobs as a result of the collapse of Wilko earlier this month, with a range of positions available from store assistant and caretaker to store manager.

Aldi UK recruitment director Kelly Stokes said: “We continue to welcome more and more customers to Aldi stores every week, and we are working hard to meet the huge demand for our unbeatable prices.

“That means finding thousands of new Aldi colleagues to support this growth, which will hopefully be of interest to those who have recently lost out due to closures elsewhere.”