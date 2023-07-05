According to consumer experts Which? Shoppers in the UK can make a big saving of £15.83 by buying the same basket of goods at Aldi instead of the most expensive supermarket. The consumer group conducted its monthly cheapest supermarket price comparison by looking at the cost of a basket of items, including groceries and household essentials.

While budget supermarket Aldi ranked as the cheapest place to shop, Waitrose came in as the most expensive store. Which? also revealed Aldi to be £7.42 cheaper than Tesco and £10.73 cheaper than Morrisons.

In second place was Lidl, who missed out on the top spot by £1.93 with a basket price of £77.18. Below is the full UK supermarket comparison from Which? for the month of June.

UK’s cheapest supermarket

The full results from Which? are below, with prices indicating the cost of an average shop.

Aldi - £75.25

Lidl - £77.18

Asda - £82.55

Tesco - £82.67

Sainsbury’s - £83.46

Morrisons - £85.98

Ocado - £89.02