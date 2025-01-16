A 50ft hologram dazzled Shoreditch skies, leaving Londoners in awe

Londoners were left in awe as a series of striking images appeared in the night skies above Shoreditch in a breathtaking 50ft hologram display.

The unexpected spectacle, which lasted for two mesmerising minutes, captivated onlookers and left them questioning what was unfolding before their eyes.

The display began with a cosmic blue glow that slowly blossomed into a constellation of eerie blue stars, which stopped those passing by in their tracks.

The scene was narrated as though someone was requesting to view a series of vivid images and was revealed to be a stunt by Samsung as the tech giant teased its biggest launch to date.

As the display progressed, the audience watched as a majestic blue whale gracefully glided through the night sky.

The display was curated by a series of lanterns | Will Ireland/PinPep

‘Endless possibilities when art and technology combine’

Moments later, the whale was joined by a recreation of the northern lights and then succeeded by an explosion of blooming flowers with their colours illuminating the dark skies.

The energy of the display then shifted, building excitement as the shape of a football came into view.

This dramatic transformation culminated in a thrilling sequence where the football 'electrified' the air with the imagery of a winning goal celebration.

The display symbolises 'the endless possibilities when art and technology combine' | Will Ireland/PinPep

Closing the spectacle was a series of lanterns emanating a warming glow in the cold winter skies, which were made possible through state-of-the-art hologram technology.

Annika Bizon, director of mobile experience at Samsung, which used the stunt to officially invite the public to tune into its Unpacked launch event, explained: “This spectacle was designed to ignite imaginations and hint at the ground-breaking advancements we’ll be unveiling at Galaxy Unpacked next week.

“The display demonstrated the endless possibilities when art and technology combine.”