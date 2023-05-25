News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
EasyJet launches 9 new routes from UK
Car crashes into Downing Street gates - emergency services at scene
Tragedy as 2 young people drown in lake
Tina Turner dead: Music legend dies at the age of 83
Love Island 2023 summer series start date confirmed by ITV

11 short comedy films to be released on BBC iPlayer including one directed by Ricky Gervais

BBC iPlayer is set to release 11 short comedy films, including one directed by comedian Ricky Gervais.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 25th May 2023, 18:12 BST- 1 min read

Eleven short comedy films will be released on BBC iPlayer on Friday (May 26) including one directed by Ricky Gervais. Among the line-up are a Gervais-directed skit about two suicidal people on a train called ‘Seven Minutes’ and others starring comedians Jack Carroll, Joe Wilkinson, Colin Hoult, and Lauren Pattison.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean makes her directing debut as well, with a short film starring Katy Wix and written by the team behind live acts Tarot and Goose. The programmes, which will all air on BBC Three in the coming months, were announced as the BBC Comedy Festival kicked off in Cardiff.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jon Petrie, the broadcaster’s director of comedy, said: “It’s been exciting to create a space for comedy creatives to flex their funny bones and we’re particularly proud to have given 11 new writers and six new directors their first BBC Comedy credit. We can’t wait to see them go out.”

The new releases are the product of a BBC Comedy Short Film strand created as a place for new and established talent “to develop and showcase exciting concepts that centre on originality and experimentation.”

Most Popular

    The Corporation’s comedy department joined forces with teams in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland to capture the best ideas from across the UK. The trailer of the films can be viewed on BBC Three’s Youtube channel.

    BBC comedy short films - full list of episodes

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • A Better Place - An oddball family devises a plan to save their failing funeral home from a business rival.
    • Maneater - Don’t be afraid to embrace the beast within - even if it means scoffing loads of men.
    • Pobi Bachyn - A comedy short about the horrors of Welsh folklore, English tourists and being hungover.
    • Mobility - Mike, Sonny and Dan catch the mobility bus to sixth form.
    • Where it Ends - Actor Jack joins a panto tour of care homes, where he is confronted with where it ends.
    • Seven Minutes - A train track seems the perfect spot to end it all - until someone else turns up.
    • Jobless - Sixteen-year-old Twins Tai and Kenny dream of independence (and cash) in Milton Keynes.
    • Funboys - Short comedy film about some odd little men running a club dedicated to innocent fun.
    • This is Gay - Let your Host take you on a comedic adventure exploring what it really means to be a gay.
    • Calamity James - A misfortunate young man reconnects with his estranged dad.
    BBC iPlayer is set to release 11 short comedy films, including one directed by comedian Ricky Gervais. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)BBC iPlayer is set to release 11 short comedy films, including one directed by comedian Ricky Gervais. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
    BBC iPlayer is set to release 11 short comedy films, including one directed by comedian Ricky Gervais. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)
    Related topics:comedyPeopleBBC Three