Youngsters move into new Kelso primary school

Youngsters moved into the new £9.7m Broomlands Primary School in Kelso this week.

Pupils and staff were led from the old school, opened in 1980, to its next-door replacement by primary seven pupil Mason Blackwood and alumnus Angus Hislop as they played the drums and pipes respectively.

From left, pupil Mason Blackwood, old boy Angus Hislop, councillors Euan Robson, Shona Haslam, Simon Mountford and Tom Weatherston, headteacher Michelle Matthews and portfolio holder Carol Hamilton at the opening of the new Broomlands Primary School in Kelso.

Pupils Ryan Ritchie and Leo Tait and teacher Alison Wilson, who all had birthdays yesterday, cut the ribbon to officially mark its opening.

Northern Ireland-based contractor McLaughlin and Harvey began work on the 12-classroom primary in October 2016 and completed it on schedule.

It is one of four new schools to open in the Borders in the last six months, the others being primaries at Langlee and Duns and Kelso’s new high school.

East Berwickshire councillor Carol Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for children and young people, said: “I am delighted that the new Broomlands Primary is now open.

“We have to thank pupils, staff, parents and the local community for their patience during the construction of the new school, as well as the project team and the contractor McLaughlin and Harvey for delivering the facility on time.

“It is a striking building providing modern facilities which will aid the pupils’ learning.

“The new Broomlands Primary is one of a number of new school facilities being progressed in the Scottish Borders, all of which will benefit our young people.”

Headteacher Michelle Matthews added: “We are delighted to move into the new school, which is a wonderful facility that the children and staff have been looking forward to transferring to for some time.

“We are very grateful to Scottish Borders Council for investing in our school for the local community.”

Demolition of the old Broomlands Primary School building is expected to start soon and be completed by the summer.