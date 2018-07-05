Work under way on £200,000 new path network near Innerleithen

Work is now under way on a £200,000 project to improve off-road tracks around Traquair House near Innerleithen.

The Forestry Commission last month approved a management plan paving the way for major access improvements over the next two years, and it is now being put into action.

Catherine Maxwell Stuart, laird of Traquair, said: “We are absolutely delighted that the path network is taking shape at last.

“It has been a long-held desire to make Traquair more accessible by foot and particularly for local people to take advantage of the woodlands around Traquair which have previously been difficult to access.

“The new views that are being opened up with the new footpaths are really breathtaking. We are looking forward to making the dream become a reality.”

Preparatory work has taken place over the last year in the form of the felling of three woodlands and the thinning of two others to make way for the planned paths, expected to take 18 months to complete.

They include a raised decking pathway to link the pavement from Innerleithen to the mountain bike car park, 3,800m of paths including links to Traquair Village and Traquair House, a high-level link to the Southern Upland Way and a range of themed interpretation boards and picnic benches.

The project will make 32 hectares of woodland more accessible to the public.

Go to www.traquair.co.uk to keep up to date with progress on the paths.