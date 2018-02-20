Work about to start on new forest road entrance on A72 near Cardrona

Work is due to start next week on creating a new forest road entrance on the A72 at Nether Horsburgh, east of Peebles near Cardrona.

The work, due to begin on Monday, February 26, is expected to take two weeks to complete, weather permitting.

Temporary traffic lights will be in operation for the first week between 8.45am and 6pm daily.

The new entrance completes the link between Glentress Forest and the A72 Galashiels-Hamilton road, and it will serve as the main timber haulage and operational access route for all of Glentress and Nether Horsburgh.

John Ogilvie, planning manager for Forest Enterprise Scotland in the Borders, said: “We would like to thank everyone for their patience whilst the temporary traffic lights are in place.

“Once the new entrance is in use, there will be minimal timber haulage via Glentress Peel, which is a major advantage as it keeps recreational visitors away from timber traffic as much as possible.

“In the last year or so, we have been preparing the way for new planting at Nether Horsburgh as part of our on-going management of the forest.

“This work included the construction of new forest roads and access tracks, completion of a deer fence and felling of several older shelter-belt woodlands.

“New planting will start later this year and will include a wide range of conifer and broadleaf tree species that will develop into an attractive woodland landscape, complementing the rest of Tweed Valley Forest Park.”