News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Woman named after a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders

​A woman who died in a crash on the A7 in the Borders has been named as Yvonne Nichol, 64, from Hawick.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 14:52 BST- 1 min read
Yvonne NicholYvonne Nichol
Yvonne Nichol

​The incident happened around 3.45pm on Tuesday, 15 August near the Ashkirk junction.Yvonne Nichol was the driver of a Vauxhall Astra and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she later died. A male passenger, 65, within the same car suffered serious injuries.The 71-year-old female driver of a Nissan Juke was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuriesThe 30-year-old male driver of a Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries but did not require to go to hospital. He has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2563 of 15 August, 2023.

Related topics:Scottish BordersBordersHawickPolice Scotland