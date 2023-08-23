Woman named after a fatal crash in the Scottish Borders

​The incident happened around 3.45pm on Tuesday, 15 August near the Ashkirk junction.Yvonne Nichol was the driver of a Vauxhall Astra and was taken to Borders General Hospital where she later died. A male passenger, 65, within the same car suffered serious injuries.The 71-year-old female driver of a Nissan Juke was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuriesThe 30-year-old male driver of a Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries but did not require to go to hospital. He has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and released pending further enquiries.Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2563 of 15 August, 2023.