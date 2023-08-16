Witnesses sought as woman dies in A7 crash

Police Scotland.are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

At around 3.45pm, emergency services received a report of a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Juke, on the A7, near the Ashkirk junction.

The 64-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Astra was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she later died. The male passenger, aged 65, within the Vauxhall Astra, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 71-year-old female driver of the Nissan Juke was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with her condition being described by medical staff as critical but stable.

The 30-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries, but did not require to go to hospital. The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct their enquiries.

Inspector James Henry of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, I would ask any road users who were on the A7 near Ashkirk who may have seen any of the vehicles or the crash to contact us with any information they may have.

"If anyone has dash cam equipment and was in the area, please check you footage for any images which could assist us in our investigation.”