News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Witnesses sought as woman dies in A7 crash

Polce are appealing for witnesses to a fatal three-vehicle road crash on the A7 yesterday (Tuesday, August 15).
By Kevin Janiak
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:08 BST
Police Scotland.are appealing for witnesses to the collision.Police Scotland.are appealing for witnesses to the collision.
Police Scotland.are appealing for witnesses to the collision.

At around 3.45pm, emergency services received a report of a crash involving a Vauxhall Astra, a Ford Ranger and a Nissan Juke, on the A7, near the Ashkirk junction.

The 64-year-old female driver of the Vauxhall Astra was taken to Borders General Hospital, where she later died. The male passenger, aged 65, within the Vauxhall Astra, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 71-year-old female driver of the Nissan Juke was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with her condition being described by medical staff as critical but stable.

The 30-year-old male driver of the Ford Ranger sustained minor injuries, but did not require to go to hospital. The road was closed for several hours to allow collision investigators to conduct their enquiries.

Most Popular

Inspector James Henry of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our enquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of this crash, I would ask any road users who were on the A7 near Ashkirk who may have seen any of the vehicles or the crash to contact us with any information they may have.

"If anyone has dash cam equipment and was in the area, please check you footage for any images which could assist us in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2563 of August 15.

Related topics:Police Scotland