News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Witness appeal following Bonchester Bridge crash

Borders police have launched an appeal for information following another crash on Borders roads this week.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 12th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 08:49 BST
Police ScotlandPolice Scotland
Police Scotland

Witnesses to a one-vehicle crash on the A6088, near Bonchester Bridge are being sought by officers after a man had to be airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh.

The incident involved a red Suzuki Swift and took place at around 8.50am on Tuesday, July 11.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

One man was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with injuries described as being serious, but not life-threatening.

Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area this morning and believes they saw the Suzuki Swift involved, or motorists who may have possible dashcam footage, to please come forward.

Most Popular

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0679 of 11 July, 2023.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Related topics:BordersEdinburgh