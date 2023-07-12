Witness appeal following Bonchester Bridge crash

Police Scotland

Witnesses to a one-vehicle crash on the A6088, near Bonchester Bridge are being sought by officers after a man had to be airlifted to hospital in Edinburgh.

The incident involved a red Suzuki Swift and took place at around 8.50am on Tuesday, July 11.

One man was airlifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, with injuries described as being serious, but not life-threatening.

Road Policing Sergeant Paul Ewing said: “We are asking for anyone who was in the area this morning and believes they saw the Suzuki Swift involved, or motorists who may have possible dashcam footage, to please come forward.