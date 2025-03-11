​Win on team’s Cumbrian home turf for Duns rally driver Garry Pearson

Garry Pearson and co-driver Hannah McKillop celebrating winning Saturday’s Malcolm Wilson Rally in Cumbria (Photo: Garry Pearson Rallying)

​Duns driver Garry Pearson got into winning ways in Cumbria at the weekend in preparation for the British Rally Championship heading there next month.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pearson signed up for Saturday’s Malcolm Wilson Rally at Cockermouth, named after the founder of the M-Sport team based nearby that he’s been racing for since last season, to keep his hand in during the seven-week break between rounds one and two of this year’s British championship.

The 33-year-old hadn’t been targeting victory at that event, round one of this year’s British Trial and Rally Drivers’ Association Gold Star Championship, instead prioritising testing settings on his Ford Fiesta Rally2 on gravel ahead of the British championship resuming at Carlisle on Saturday, April 12, after its launch at Beverley in East Yorkshire last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, once he and British championship rival Meirion Evans found themselves neck and neck in the final stage of the race, both decided to put their feet down in pursuit of first place, with Pearson pipping the Welshman to the post by a single second.

That’s the Borderer’s second win in a one-off practice event with new Melrose-based co-driver Hannah McKillop following their top podium placing at October’s Snowman Rally at Inverness.

“The first aim was to bring the car home in one piece, but whenever you’re up against the clock, you’re always keeping one eye on the times,” he said afterwards.

“The pace was there at East Riding but we didn’t string a result together, whereas today we showed the pace and converted that into a win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This victory was for the team. They’ve put in an enormous amount of work to fix and prepare the car in just two weeks so that we could take part in this event. It's amazing to have that level of commitment from those around you – it only spurs you on further.

“I really enjoyed the battle with Meirion and others like Matthew Hirst and it's left me even more excited for the Carlisle Stages next month, but we’ve got plenty of hard work ahead of us to make sure we are fully prepared for the challenge.”

Next up after April’s second British championship round is May’s Jim Clark Rally in Pearson’s native Borders, followed by August’s Grampian Forest Rally in Aberdeenshire and rounds five and six in Wales, September’s Rali Ceredigion at Aberystwyth and October’s Cambrian Rally at Llandudno.