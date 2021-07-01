Whale washes up on Berwick beach

The whale which was washed up near Berwick pier this morning.

The team was paged at 10.25am this morning by Humber Coastguard after they received reports of the 9m long dead whale.

A spokesperson said on social media: “Decomposing whales pose a significant health hazard from bacteria so should not be approached. Whales are Royal Fish and the property of the Receiver of Wreck. It is a criminal offence to interfere with the carcass.