Snow and lightning are forecast for this evening through to tomorrow in northern parts of the Borders.

The warning for snow and lightning is in place from 5pm today to 8pm tomorrow, and replaces the original warning for wind and snow.

The warning area covers Peebles, Broughton, West Linton and Oxton and areas north west of these locations.

Between 1 to 3cm, and in places 3 to 7cm of snow is likely to build up, even at low levels.

On higher ground, some places could see 10-20 cm of snow building up by Thursday morning.

There is a small chance that some of the showers could be accompanied by frequent lightning.

Where lightning strikes occur, there is a small chance of danger to life and injuries, additionally building/structures could be damaged.

There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Longer journey times and transport disruption are possible.

Snow showers are increasingly likely to turn back to rain and sleet at low levels later Thursday morning and early afternoon.