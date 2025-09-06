A Met Office video shows where and when the Northern Lights could be visible in the UK tonight.

The Met Office has said the Northern Lights could be visible in northern parts of the UK tonight (September 6).

Their aurora forecast for the Northern Hemisphere says, “The auroral oval is likely to be visible tonight over Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, where skies are clear. This is due to an expected strong geomagnetic storm. The activity may last into Sunday (September 7) before subsiding on Monday (September 8).”

The aurora borealis light up the night sky in the UK. | Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

However, the forecaster did add that viewing opportunities may be limited due to scattered cloud and a near full moon.

Where exactly are the Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights form in an oval around the North Pole in an area called the “auroral zone".

Areas in the “auroral zone” include north Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the north of American state Alaska, and northern Siberia, in Russia.

What month is best to see the Northern Lights?

The best months to see the Northern Lights are September to late March, as these months have the longest dark hours and best viewing conditions.

Where in the UK can you see the Northern Lights?

The best places to see the Northern Lights in the UK are Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern England.

However, they have on occasion been spotted in the south of England.

The best sightings of the Northern Lights are when the skies are darkest - normally around midnight.