Council ready to tackle adverse winter weather

Scottish Borders Council has a fleet of gritters in place ready to clear roads this winter.

​Scottish Borders Council has put in place a Winter Service Plan which aims to ensure the safety of communities through any adverse weather this winter.

This year’s plan is similar to that used last winter following the successful delivery of services, including a revised salting regime which will remain in place.

Councillor John Greenwell, Portfolio holder for Roads and Public Space Development, said: “At this time every year we complete a thorough assessment of the impact of winter weather across the Scottish Borders, incorporating data from previous years and feedback from communities into a new Winter Service Plan, to ensure we are best prepared for the winter ahead.

“It is designed to support our residents during the most challenging winter weather and help keep communities as safe as possible.

“With the Scottish Borders being the size it is geographically we are unable to be everywhere at once and we face a significant challenge trying to ensure all pedestrians and vehicles can move around safely at this time of year.

“That being said, we will be make every effort to be as prepared as possible and really appreciate the roles Resilient Community groups and individuals can play through self-help, allowing the council to concentrate its efforts to the areas that need it the most."

Last winter (2023/24), the council carried out a total of 162 planned preventative call outs to treat roads and footpaths.

There was a reduced use of salt compared to 2022/23, but salt bin usage was above the long-term average with additional refills taking place throughout the winter period.

Winter treatments in the Scottish Borders extended into April, while there was significant community self-help efforts through Resilient Community groups and others.

In preparation for this winter, the council currently has salt stocks of over 18,000 tonnes.

There are over 1,200 grit bins for the use of residents in the Borders.

The council has a fleet of 41 gritters, as well as 19 footpath gritters, and additional contractors will be available to support winter maintenance operations as required.

