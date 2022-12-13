Warning issued after deaths of boys

Williestruther Loch near Hawick.

A warning has been issued by a Borders community group following the tragic deaths of three boys in an iced over lake at the weekend.

The youngsters, aged eight, 10 and 11, died on Sunday, December 11, after falling through the ice into Babbs Mill lake, Kingshurst, at Solihull in the West Midlands.

The children died despite a police officer and others attempting to punch through the ice to rescue them.

Another six-year-old boy remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The tragedy has prompted Hawick Community Council to urge the public, and particularly youngsters, to be extremely cautious when visiting local lochs, rivers and reservoirs, including Williestruther and Mosshills lochs, both in Hawick.

The spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by recent heartbreaking events in Solihull. We send our deepest condolences to all the families affected.

“We take this opportunity to remind everyone that none of the local lochs/reservoirs/rivers are suitable for people to play on or near in these conditions.

“Please be aware of where your children are hanging around and educate them on the dangers of playing near frozen water.

