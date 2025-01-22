​Vale of Leithen and Streamers hit for six on road in East of Scotland Football League’s second division

Lochgelly Albert beating Linton Hotspur 5-0 at home on Saturday (Pic: Derek Patrick)

​Two of the Borders’ four East of Scotland Football League teams in action on Saturday were hit for six on the road.

​Vale of Leithen were beaten 6-2 at Fife’s Burntisland Shipyard and Coldstream went down 6-1 to Stirling University at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park.

Those results leave the Streamers sixth in the EoSFL’s second division, on 25 points from 17 fixtures, and Vale second from bottom, on nine from 15.

Stefan Kennedy scored Coldstream’s consolation goal and Yasser Sambo and Dean Burgess netted for Vale, with Michael Gibb, Jordan Hunter and Kris Murphy all hitting doubles the other way.

Thre region’s two EoSFL division three sides enjoyed mixed fortunes, with Hawick Royal Albert beating Newburgh Juniors 5-2 at home and Linton Hotspur losing 5-0 away to league leaders Lochgelly Albert.

Hawick are now second in the table, on 29 points from 18 fixtures, and Hotspur third by virtue of a goal difference three inferior, on 29 from 15.

Harry Fowler and Ben Uwandu both scored doubles for the Royalists, with Ben Tracey on target too and Lyall Brown and Mackenzie Williamson netting for Newburgh and Scott Russell twice, Jens Moret and Rhuiri Garvey for Lochgelly, assisted by an own goal.

This coming Saturday’s division two fixture card sees Vale hosting Armadale Thistle at 2.30pm, Coldstream at Oakley United at 2pm and Peebles Rovers at Edinburgh College at 3pm.

A division down, Hawick are at home to Livingston United at 2.30pm and Hotspur away to Edinburgh Community at 2pm.