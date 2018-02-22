Vacant council seat about to be filled

Residents of Scottish Borders Council’s Selkirkshire ward are heading to the polls today to choose their new councillor.

The seat became vacant after MSP Michelle Ballantyne gave up her dual mandate late last year.

The candidates are Conservative Trevor Adams, Liberal Democrat Jack Clark, the Green Party’s Barbra Harvie, Labour’s Scott Redpath, the Scottish National Party’s John Mitchell and independents Caroline Penman and Kenneth Gunn.

Polling stations close at 10pm tonight, and a count will take place at Scottish Borders Council’s Newtown headquarters tomorrow from 10am.

To find out who won, visit our website, www.thesouthernreporter.co.uk or our Facebook page tomorrow, as we will bring you the result as and when it happens.