UPDATE: Part of this weekend’s A7 road closure is postponed

A planned one-day closure of the A7 near Selkirk on Saturday has been postponed.

Resurfacing works had been scheduled for Hillside Terrace between 7am and 10pm this Saturday, but will now take place at a later date instead.

It could be this Sunday, instead, but Amey Highways, who will carry out the works, say they cannot confirm that until nearer the time.

Overnight works will run as planned from 8pm tonight until 6am on Saturday.

Two-way traffic lights will be in place and the Loan junction completely closed from 8pm to 6am.The A699 junction will also be closed for a short period until surfacing work has been completed past this area.

The second phase of works, on a yet-to-be-confirmed day will see the A7 at Hillside Terrace fully closed from just beyond the petrol station to Russell Place between 7am and 10pm.

A diversion route will be in operation for north and southbound traffic.

Traffic will be directed to follow the A699 towards St Boswells and then follow the A68 to the A6091 before re-joining the A7 at Kingsknowes roundabout.This work, with a value of £139,000, will benefit around 9,000 vehicles using this route each day.