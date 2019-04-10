Two men in court over £150,000 cannabis farm found in Galashiels town centre

Drugs with an estimated street value of £150,000 have been seized by police at a property in Galashiels town centre.

Officers raided a flat in Channel Street yesterday, April 9, and found a cultivation of around 700 cannabis plants.

Two Albanian nationals appeared in private at Selkirk Sheriff Court today charged with running a cannabis cultivation.

Mirjan Kstrati, 29, and Korba Halilaj, 23, both described as being of no fixed abode, are accused of being concerned in the production of cannabis and the supply of a controlled drug.

They made no plea, and their case was continued for further examination.

Both men were remanded in custody pending their next court hearing.