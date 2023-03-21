Two dogs die due to farm fire

The fire at Over Langshaw Farm on Saturday morning. Photo: Over Langshaw/Facebook.

The heartbroken owners let their customers know of the fire on their Facebook page at the weekend.

They wrote: “We have had a terrible fire at the farm early Saturday morning. Thankfully everyone is okay. But we have lost our big pal Nash the dog We are all absolutely devastated. Our other collie, Meg, is still fighting at the vets."

Unfortunately, an update on Tuesday confirmed that Meg had also sadly died.

The owners added: “Just wanted to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped out over the weekend. Especially the firefighters. Everyone who has brought generators, flasks and even cake.

"The Ice cream parlour and all its contents have gone, so there won't be any production for a while. I've tried to get in touch with as many of our customers as possible.

“Thank goodness all our livestock, big people and wee people are ok. There's a long way to go, but we will come back from this.

“Love us all at OverLangshaw x”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called at 3.49am on Saturday, to reports of a fire in a farm building.

"We sent two appliances, and two more later in the morning.