Tributes paid to late Borders rugby club stalwart George Macdonald

Former Selkirk rugby sevens convener George Macdonald (Photo: Grant Kinghorn)

​Former Selkirk rugby sevens convener George Macdonald has died at the age of 83.

​Born in Thurso in Caithness in April 1941 to George and Sandra Macdonald (neé Cowan), he moved with his family to the Borders in 1952, setting up home in Selkirk.

Macdonald played bagpipes in Selkirk Boys’ Brigade’s band but it was rugby that became an abiding passion and, as a wing three-quarter, he was a member of the Selkirk Youth Club side that won the Border semi-junior league title in 1958 alongside future senior club president Bert Duffy.

Paying tribute to his old teammate, Duffy, president of the Scottish Rugby Union for the 2003/04 season, said: “George was a true gentleman.

“He was the first person to welcome me when I moved to Selkirk from Walkerburn, and I will never forget his kindness.”

Macdonald met future wife Margaret Hogg while they were both P6 pupils at Selkirk’s Knowepark Primary School and they started going out together at the age of 16, tying the knot at the town’s Lawson Memorial Church on September 15, 1962, Margaret’s 21st birthday.

The couple began their married life in Glasgow before moving to Bury in Lancashire, and while there Macdonald was appointed secretary of the Northern Council of Grocers.

Their time in Bury also saw the arrival of their two daughters, Jan in 1966 and Katie in 1969, prior to their return to Selkirk.

Once back in the Borders, Macdonald was tasked by the town’s Philiphaugh rugby club with videoing their first XV’s matches, a role he held for the next 25 years.

Recalling Macdonald’s quarter-century behind a pitch-side video-camera, current club president Graham Marshall said: “When I was Selkirk coach, George would drop a DVD of Saturday’s game through my letterbox every Sunday morning.

“This was a fantastic help but also a huge commitment for George to video every match, then spend Saturday night downloading and editing the footage.

“George became a pioneer in the early days of video analysis and took real pride in his recordings.

“He will be sadly missed by everyone at Philiphaugh.”

As well as Selkirk’s games, Macdonald filmed matches for the short-lived Border Reivers professional rugby team, travelling with them to fixtures as far afield as France and Portugal.

He also served as the club’s sevens convener and produced and edited their sevens programme.

He was an enthusiastic supporter of the town’s annual common riding too, videoing its celebrations for DVDs later put on sale to the public.

Macdonald is survived by wife Margaret, daughters Jan and Katie, sons-in-law Iain and Graeme and four grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at the Borders Crematorium near Melrose on Wednesday.