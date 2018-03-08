Selkirk town centre roads to be closed during the day next week

Selkirk remains open for business is the message to locals and visitors as the A7 is set to close during the day all next week for resurfacing.

The latest phase of the Selkirk Streetscape scheme sees resurfacing works being carried out on the High Street section of the A7, from Tower Street to Ettrick Terrace, from Monday 12 to Friday 16 March from 9am to 4.30pm.

In addition, resurfacing will be carried out on a section of Market Place and West Port for three days, which will see sections of these roads closed from 9am to 4.30pm on March 12, 14 and 15.

The decision to co-ordinate the works – which are being funded by Scottish Borders Council and trunk road operator Amey – and run them during the day is an effort to minimise the disruption.

Selkirk businesses remain open during these works, which are part of the £450,000 Streetscape Scheme which aims to provide an improved town centre.

In a joint statement, Selkirkshire councillors Gordon Edgar, Caroline Penman and Elaine Thornton-Nicol said: “Despite this short-term closure of the A7, Selkirk remains open for business and we would continue to encourage people to support our local traders.

“There has been some disruption as part of the Selkirk Streetscape Scheme, but it is nearing completion and will provide a series of improved facilities in the town centre for local people and visitors.

“These include safer access for bus passengers, better seating, improved pedestrian crossings, better road surfacing for drivers and provision for Market Place to host events and markets.

“We also have the ongoing refurbishment of the Sir Walter Scott’s Courthouse which is the centrepiece of the the Selkirk CARS scheme and will maintain the iconic building for years to come.

“We appreciate the co-operation of local people during the scheme so far and would ask drivers to please follow the diversion signs and be patient during these latest works.”

A7 closure details

The A7 closure will see all northbound traffic diverted via the A699, A68 and A6091 to rejoin the A7 at Kingsknowes Roundabout, with southbound traffic being diverted in reverse.

Signage will be in place to divert traffic.

Market Place and West Port closure details

Market Place will be closed from West Port to Kirk Wynd.

West Port will be closed from The Valley to Market Place, with local diversions in place and signage available to divert traffic.

In addition, the one way order on Kirk Wynd will be removed on March 12, 14 and 15 to allow SBC to carry out the resurfacing works.

Buses

The X95 northbound service will divert via Back Row, Scott’s Place, Bleachfield Road, Raeburn Lane, Shawburn Road and Raeburn Place to rejoin the A7 at The Toll, with the X95 southbound service following the same diversion in reverse.

A half-hourly Bannerfield shuttle bus will replace the 72 service bus during the works from Monday to Thursday.

The shuttle service will operate between The Valley and Bannerfield Drive. The shuttle from The Valley will travel via Chapel Place, Ettrick Terrace, Dunsdale Road, Muthag Street, Buccleuch Road, Linglie Road, Bridge Street and Bannerfield Drive. It will leave The Valley at 9.30am, 10am, 10.30am, 11am, 11.30am, 12noon, 12.30pm, 1pm, 1.30pm and 2pm.

The return service will travel from Bannerfield Drive to Linglie Road to The Valley and will leave Bannerfield at 9.45am, 10.15am, 10.45am, 11.15am, 11.45am, 12.15pm, 12.45pm, 1.15pm, 1.45pm and 2.15pm.

The 72 service will return on Friday, March 16, to its normal route and will be allowed to run through the resurfacing works.

Notification

Signage is being put place prior to the works to warn motorists. Letters will be issued to local residents and businesses, and updates will be provided on SBC’s and partners’ social media channels.