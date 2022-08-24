New Berwickshire bus service is proving a godsend

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since the Pingo service was introduced in May this year there has been a steady increase in people utilising it, the majority (80 per cent) booking through a ‘Ride Pingo’ app and the others (20 per cent) by telephone.

Significantly the service has enabled young Berwickshire folk to have greater access to public transport – and they are utilising it.

At an on-line meeting of Tweeddale Area Partnership last night, Tuesday, August 23, Gordon Grant, principal transport officer with Scottish Borders Council said Pingo, which operates seven days a week, from 7am to 9pm, had received “brilliant feedback” and that usage has increased month on month.

Youngsters have embraced the new on-demand bus service.

Mr Grant said: “With Reston train station coming in and the under-22 free travel scheme coming in it was key for us on how we look to shape the bus network on the back of Covid-19 and how demand-responsive transport would work, particularly in a rural area.

“At the moment feedback is really good. Some of the things we are seeing are people making trips that they wouldn’t normally make to restaurants and pubs, and leaving their car at home.