Innerleithen High Street set for fortnight of works

Drivers are being warned to expect delays in Innerleithen for the next fortnight.

The High Street will undergo resurfacing from Monday, November 12 until Friday, November 23.

Innerleithen High Street map.

A convoy system will be in place from 9am to 4.30pm daily, excluding weekends and High Street parking will be restricted from 8.30am to 5pm.

The works, part of the council’s £2.6m resurfacing programme, will take place in two phases.

Councillor Gordon Edgar, executive member for roads and infrastructure, said: “This latest resurfacing project will be welcomed by users of the A72 and Innerleithen residents, with the road showing signs of wear and tear from previous severe weather and the high number of vehicles which use it.

“With Dirtpot Corner improvements currently ongoing with traffic lights in use, I would encourage anyone using the A72 to give themselves extra time during the works.”