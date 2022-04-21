Half price tickets from Scotrail

ScotRail has announced that next month it will slash 50 per cent off all off-peak services between any two stations in Scotland, Monday to Friday, to encourage people across the country to return to Scotland’s Railway.
Using the deal, an off-peak day return from Galashiels to Edinburgh will cost just £5.85.
Customers can book their discounted tickets between May 9 and 15 inclusive, with outward travel valid between May 9 and 31 inclusive. All return travel must be complete by June 30.
The 50 per cent off tickets will only be available to purchase online via a dedicated booking link to be published on the ScotRail website.
The offer will be available on all off-peak tickets on valid routes.