Driver taken to hospital following A68 crash

The A68 has been closed south of Jedburgh. Photo: Bill McBurnie

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a two vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry, on the A68 south of Jedburgh around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March, 1.

“Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old male driver of the car has been taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

“The male driver of the lorry is uninjured.