Driver taken to hospital following A68 crash

The A68 was closed for more than four hours yesterday afternoon, south of Jedburgh, following a crash between a timber truck and a car, with the driver of the car being taken to hospital in Edinburgh by helicopter with “serious injuries”.

By Kevin Janiak
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:46 am
The A68 has been closed south of Jedburgh. Photo: Bill McBurnie

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a two vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry, on the A68 south of Jedburgh around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March, 1.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old male driver of the car has been taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.

“The male driver of the lorry is uninjured.

"The road was closed for four and a half hours and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.”

EdinburghPoliceEmergency servicesPolice Scotland