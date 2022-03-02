Driver taken to hospital following A68 crash
The A68 was closed for more than four hours yesterday afternoon, south of Jedburgh, following a crash between a timber truck and a car, with the driver of the car being taken to hospital in Edinburgh by helicopter with “serious injuries”.
Wednesday, 2nd March 2022, 9:46 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received report of a two vehicle crash, involving a car and a lorry, on the A68 south of Jedburgh around 1.30pm on Tuesday, March, 1.
“Emergency services attended and the 60-year-old male driver of the car has been taken by air ambulance to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.
“The male driver of the lorry is uninjured.
"The road was closed for four and a half hours and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.”